Lamborghini registers sale of 7,430 cars in 2020

- Lamborghini unveiled six new products globally

- The company has already accounted for more than half of 2021’s production

Lamborghini delivered 7,430 cars worldwide in 2020, a decrease of nine per cent compared to the previous year. The slight drop is clearly attributable to the 70-day production shutdown in the spring, in compliance with Italian government directives and to protect the health of workers during the first emergency phase. In contrast, the second six months saw record sales figures, resulting in the best second half-year for deliveries-to-customers in the company’s history.

The Lamborghini Urus was the most successful model as the company delivered 4,391 units of the SUV. The sports car lines made a significant contribution to global volumes as well, with the Huracan range registering sale of 2,193 cars; while the Aventador contributed to the sale of 846 units. The automaker has revealed that the new year has started with a positive note as more than half of 2021’s planned production has already been assigned.

In the year that was, January witnessed the unveiling of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Coupe followed by the debut of the Spyder variant. In July 2020, the Italian marquee pulled covers off the Sian Roadster. Next in-line was the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar limited to 40 units worldwide. Not far behind was the Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo and GT3 Evo racing cars and homologated for road use. Finally, at the end of the year, the SC20 was unveiled. An open-top track car type-approved for road use, it was the first open-top one-off developed by Lamborghini’s motorsport department and designed by the Centro Stile following the wishes of the customer, who was involved in the project right from the first drawings by the Lamborghini designers.

Other important events included significant production milestones (10,000 Urus and 10,000 Aventador units); the offer of new customisation options with the introduction of further Ad Personam colors for Urus and Huracan; and the presentation of a special Aventador S designed by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto at the inauguration of the new Lamborghini Lounge in Tokyo. The month of December was marked by the change of leadership, as of 1 December, 2020, Stephan Winkelmann is the new President and CEO, succeeding Stefano Domenicali, while maintaining the presidency of Bugatti.