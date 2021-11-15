CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues testing; front end spied

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    22,534 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues testing; front end spied

    - The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to be introduced after the debut of the Baleno facelift and the new Alto

    - The model is expected to be launched in mid-2022

    Last week, spy images shared on the web revealed that Maruti Suzuki has commenced public road-tests of the new Vitara Brezza in the country. A single unit of the model completely wrapped in camouflage hints that we can expect a significant update to the exterior design. Prior to the new Vitara Brezza's debut, Maruti could introduce the new Baleno, details of which are available here.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Right Rear Three Quarter

    Now, a new set of spy images gives us a peek at the front profile of the heavily updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. As seen in the spy shots here, the model features a single-slat grille, refreshed headlamps, a refreshed air dam, and the covers on the wheels suggest that the model will also get a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the model gets a wiper and washer, what seems to be a shark-fin antenna, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, and a new set of tail lights.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Front View

    Details regarding the interior of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to feature a new dashboard layout and an updated feature list. Powering the model could be the same 1.5-litre, petrol engine, as seen in the outgoing version. This motor, which produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, is paired to a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit. The refreshed Vitara Brezza will rival the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    ₹ 7.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mercedes-AMG A45 S teased ahead of launch this week
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq accumulates 15,000 bookings

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.87 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.49 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.29 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues testing; front end spied