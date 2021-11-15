2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues testing; front end spied

- The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to be introduced after the debut of the Baleno facelift and the new Alto

- The model is expected to be launched in mid-2022

Last week, spy images shared on the web revealed that Maruti Suzuki has commenced public road-tests of the new Vitara Brezza in the country. A single unit of the model completely wrapped in camouflage hints that we can expect a significant update to the exterior design. Prior to the new Vitara Brezza's debut, Maruti could introduce the new Baleno, details of which are available here.

Now, a new set of spy images gives us a peek at the front profile of the heavily updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. As seen in the spy shots here, the model features a single-slat grille, refreshed headlamps, a refreshed air dam, and the covers on the wheels suggest that the model will also get a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the model gets a wiper and washer, what seems to be a shark-fin antenna, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, and a new set of tail lights.

Details regarding the interior of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to feature a new dashboard layout and an updated feature list. Powering the model could be the same 1.5-litre, petrol engine, as seen in the outgoing version. This motor, which produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, is paired to a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit. The refreshed Vitara Brezza will rival the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

Image Source