CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-AMG A45 S teased ahead of launch this week

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    966 Views
    New Mercedes-AMG A45 S teased ahead of launch this week

    - The 2021 Mercedes-AMG A45 S will be launched in India on 17 November

    - The model will be powered by a 416bhp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the all-new A45 S AMG in the country later this week. Ahead of its price announcement, the brand has teased the upcoming model on its social media channels.

    As seen in the teaser images, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG A45 S retains the silhouette of the outgoing model, but receives a fair amount of exterior updates. The model, which will arrive via the CBU route, gets an AMG-spec front grille with vertical slats, LED DRLs, wider air intakes, 19-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, flared wheel arches, new LED tail lights, rear diffuser, and quad-tip exhaust pipes.

    Mercedes-Benz Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 S features a large, twin-screen layout that includes the display for the infotainment system and the instrument console, sport seats, Nappa leather upholstery, yellow accents all around, and a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 S will be propelled by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 416bhp and 500Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 270kmph.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched: What else can you buy?
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues testing; front end spied

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S Gallery

    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    708 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 43.60 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    708 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-AMG A45 S teased ahead of launch this week