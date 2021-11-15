New Mercedes-AMG A45 S teased ahead of launch this week

- The 2021 Mercedes-AMG A45 S will be launched in India on 17 November

- The model will be powered by a 416bhp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the all-new A45 S AMG in the country later this week. Ahead of its price announcement, the brand has teased the upcoming model on its social media channels.

As seen in the teaser images, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG A45 S retains the silhouette of the outgoing model, but receives a fair amount of exterior updates. The model, which will arrive via the CBU route, gets an AMG-spec front grille with vertical slats, LED DRLs, wider air intakes, 19-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, flared wheel arches, new LED tail lights, rear diffuser, and quad-tip exhaust pipes.

Inside, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 S features a large, twin-screen layout that includes the display for the infotainment system and the instrument console, sport seats, Nappa leather upholstery, yellow accents all around, and a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel.

Under the hood, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 S will be propelled by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 416bhp and 500Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 270kmph.