Skoda Kushaq accumulates 15,000 bookings

- Expected to get a new mid-variant soon

- To be accompanied by Slavia mid-size sedan by early 2022

A few months back, Skoda Auto India forayed into the mid-size SUV segment with the Kushaq. The SUV that was aimed to increase sales volumes for the Czech carmaker has recorded 15,000 bookings in just over four months. This week, Skoda will unveil its new mid-size sedan, Slavia joining the line-up early next year.

The Kushaq is the first model to be manufactured locally under Skoda’s India 2.0 project and is underpinned by the localised MQB A0 IN architecture. The feature highlights of the Kushaq include LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, a wireless charger, a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic climate control. The Kushaq can be had in three variants across five exterior shades; details of which can be read here.

Recently, the carmaker confirmed the development of a new mid-level variant in the Kushaq lineup. It is expected to be slotted between the Active and Ambition trim and you can read more about it here.

Propelling the Kushaq are the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. While a six-speed manual is offered as standard, the 1.0-litre gets a six-speed automatic and the 1.5-litre gets the famed seven-speed DSG unit. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.