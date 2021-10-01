CarWale
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 9,284 units in September 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 9,284 units in September 2021

    - TKM registered a Y-o-Y growth of 14 per cent

    - The company has sold 94,493 units since January 2021

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that the company sold a total of 9,284 units in the month of September 2021, thereby registering a growth of 14 per cent when compared to the same period last year. The cumulative wholesale numbers of TKM for the period January to September 2021 stand at 94,493 units when compared to 47,743 units sold in the corresponding period last year, thereby registering a growth of 98 per cent.

    Last month, Toyota discontinued the Yaris sedan in the country, details of which are available here. The carmaker has also hiked the prices across its model range with effect from 1 October, 2021, and you can read all about it here.

    Commenting on the sales, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Demand in the personal mobility segment continues as we step into the festive months. Customer orders have been on a constant rise and we are witnessing a steady growth, ever since the second wave. The Crysta and the Fortuner continue to dominate their respective segments, both garnering huge customer interests and orders. All other segments have also attracted good traction from customers and we are very excited to cater to all such personal mobility needs of our customer, this upcoming festive season.”

    Tata Punch bookings to open on 4 October

