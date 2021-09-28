CarWale
    Toyota to increase car prices from October 1

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota to increase car prices from October 1

    - Applicable to all cars across Toyota's model range

    - Increment in prices to vary variant-wise

    - Price change will be effective from October 1, 2021

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced that it will realign the prices of its vehicles from October 2021. It will partially offset the impact of the rising input costs.

    TKM has not specified the exact percentage of the hike or change in prices yet. This will vary from model to model and also depend upon the variant. Updated variant-wise prices will be available at all authorised dealerships from next month. They will soon be informed, following which the new pricing will be applicable.

    Given the inflation, there's a continuous escalation in auto component and commodity prices. Not to forget, the various freight charges that a manufacturer has to bear as well. As a result, we can expect car prices to only go up next month. Last month, the Innova Crysta became expensive by two per cent and this month, the Yaris was discontinued. TKM has tried to absorb a huge part of the incremental costs but is now constrained to revise car prices. We hope the cars will still continue to offer a good value proposition in the Indian market.

