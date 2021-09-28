Tata Altroz achieves 1 lakh units production milestone

- Tata Motors has produced 1 lakh units of the Altroz within 20 months of its launch

- The company has sold an average of 6,000 units per month in FY22

Tata Motors has announced that the carmaker has rolled out 1 lakh units of the Altroz from its manufacturing facility in Pune. The premium hatchback has crossed this milestone within 20 months of its launch.

The first model to be based on the company’s ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the Tata Altroz clocked in its maximum sales of 7,550 units in March 2021, with an average monthly sale of around 6,000 units in FY22. We have driven the Altroz and you can read our review here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment. With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance, and overall experience. The feat of 1 lakh cars rollout today is yet another testament to the success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like that of a premium hatchback. From becoming the official partner in IPL 2020, to being the lead car for some of India’s most prestigious marathon events, to becoming the fitting choice of reward to our Olympians this year, the Altroz has won everyone’s hearts. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future.”