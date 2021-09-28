CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Altroz achieves 1 lakh units production milestone

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,570 Views
    Tata Altroz achieves 1 lakh units production milestone

    - Tata Motors has produced 1 lakh units of the Altroz within 20 months of its launch

    - The company has sold an average of 6,000 units per month in FY22

    Tata Motors has announced that the carmaker has rolled out 1 lakh units of the Altroz from its manufacturing facility in Pune. The premium hatchback has crossed this milestone within 20 months of its launch. 

    The first model to be based on the company’s ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the Tata Altroz clocked in its maximum sales of 7,550 units in March 2021, with an average monthly sale of around 6,000 units in FY22. We have driven the Altroz and you can read our review here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment. With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance, and overall experience. The feat of 1 lakh cars rollout today is yet another testament to the success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like that of a premium hatchback. From becoming the official partner in IPL 2020, to being the lead car for some of India’s most prestigious marathon events, to becoming the fitting choice of reward to our Olympians this year, the Altroz has won everyone’s hearts. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future.”

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota to increase car prices from October 1
     Next 
    Tata Safari select variants get new features

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31708 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    ₹ 13.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - September 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.00 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.78 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31708 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz achieves 1 lakh units production milestone