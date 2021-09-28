Tata Safari select variants get new features

- XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants get an air purifier, a wireless charger, and more

- Prices of select trims up by Rs 7,000-12,000

Earlier this month, Tata Motors introduced a top-spec Gold Edition of the Safari SUV. While you can read more about it here, the Indian carmaker has now revised the feature list of the mid-spec trims in the official brochure. With the addition of a handful of new features, select trims of the three-row SUV now get expensive by Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000.

The Tata Safari can be had in six trims – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. While the feature list of the former two variants remain unaltered, the XT and XT+ now benefit from an air purifier. The prices for the mentioned variants are now up by Rs 7,000.

Besides this, the higher XZ and XZ+ trims additionally get equipped with a wireless charger along with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The ex-showroom prices for the XZ and XZ+ variants are now revised by Rs 12,000.

The newly launched Safari Gold is offered in two exterior shades – White Gold and Black Gold. Along with gold hue embellishments inside out, the special edition also gets new features such as ventilated seats in the first and second row, a wireless charger, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mechanically, the Safari continues with the 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The revised variants along with the newly launched Gold Edition will enable the Safari to lock horns with the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 along with the MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar.