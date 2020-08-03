Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 5,386 units in July 2020

- Toyota India registered M-o-M growth of 40%

- The company will launch its compact SUV, based on the Vitara Brezza, in the festive season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 5,386 units in the month of July 2020, thus registering a 40% growth in sales when compared to June 2020. The company had sold a total of 10,423 units in the domestic market in July 2019 and had exported 868 units of the Etios as well. The Japanese brand clocked a total of 3,866 units in the first month post unlock in June.

Toyota has also announced its foray into the compact SUV segment this festive season along with its upcoming compact SUV, which is likely to be known as the Urban Cruiser. The model will be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and is expected to feature a reworked front design. The Urban Cruiser will be the second product under the Suzuki-Toyota Joint Venture (JV) after the Baleno, which is sold as the Glanza through Toyota sales network. You can read all about the Toyota Urban Cruiserhere.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM said, “Despite various challenges, the month of July witnessed better sales in terms of both retail and sales when compared to June. The first month post unlock (June) witnessed demand rekindling and retails being very good due to several factors including pending customer orders as well as pent up demand accumulated as a result of the extended lockdown. However, in July, as a result of sporadic lockdowns and extensions being imposed in several parts of the country, it leads us to a situation wherein our business was closed up to 20% of the market, in and around mid-July. It was due to the rest of the 80% of our business that has helped us close the month with a higher than June retails. Similarly, the lockdown called upon Bangalore also caused us to temporarily shut down our plant for four days last month as a result of which we produced less than the numbers we had planned. At TKM, we fully understand and appreciate the balancing act by the government in addressing health threats and we will continue to adhere to the guidelines issued by the authorities. However, timely and clear instructions will help industrial units, better plan their production cycles and logistics including workforce and raw material movement.”