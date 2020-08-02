CarWale
    European-spec new Hyundai i20 to get Bose premium sound system

    Nikhil Puthran

    - The all-new i20 is the first Hyundai vehicle in Europe to feature Bose premium sound system 

    - The eight high-performance speakers produce remarkable music and sound quality

    The all-new Hyundai i20 is the first vehicle from the company in Europe to feature a Bose premium sound system. Engineers from Hyundai and Bose have collaborated to design and tune the eight-speaker system. For more than 40 years, Bose has worked to develop automotive sound systems that replicate music as close as possible to the way the artist originally intended. This approach is now being applied to Hyundai vehicles, starting in Europe with the all-new i20.

    The eight high-performance speakers combined with advanced digital signal processing claim to produce remarkable music and sound quality under a variety of driving conditions. Each speaker is designed to reproduce a specific set of low, mid-range, or high frequencies so that all of the components work together to create a rich and vibrant listening experience. The front doors feature Bose exclusive, Super65 speaker that delivers deeply impactful low-frequency performance. The Super65 speakers play lower and louder than conventional 6.5-inch (165mm) speakers and is combined with a 5.25-inch (130mm) neodymium woofer inside a custom-engineered enclosure mounted inside the i20’s rear-left quarter panel to deliver rich bass throughout the cabin. 

    Clear and balanced sound reproduction is delivered by a 3.25-inch (80mm) neodymium mid-range Bose Twiddler speaker in the centre of the instrument panel and two 5.25-inch (130mm) wide-range speakers – one in each rear door. Higher frequencies are delivered through two 1-inch (25mm) neodymium tweeters – one in each quadrant cover. The system is driven by a Bose digital amplifier with eight channels of custom equalisation. In addition, the system is equipped with dynamic speed compensation technology, which monitors vehicle speed and automatically adjusts music levels. Thereby ensuring that the driver stays focused on the road.

