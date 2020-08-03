CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Vitara Brezza and S-Presso in August

    Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Vitara Brezza and S-Presso in August

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Vitara Brezza and S-Presso in August

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the model range in August 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts in the Arena and Nexa range.

    Arena

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The S-Presso is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Alto 800 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 18,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

    Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Eeco include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 each. The Swift can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 respectively.

    Nexa

    The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ignis is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Baleno is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Discounts on the XL6 are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

