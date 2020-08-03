Tata HBX compact SUV spied testing ahead of its launch in India

- Tata HBX will be launched towards the end of 2020

- Is based on the ALFA platform

- Will source power from a 1.2-litre petrol motor

The Tata HBX compact SUV was seen undergoing its final rounds of road testing recently. The production-spec HBX was expected to be launched soon after its official unveiling at the Auto Expo 2020, but the launch plans went into a quandary as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The car will be launched in India towards the end of 2020.

Even though the HBX test mule was draped with heavy camouflage, the prototype was wearing production-spec body panels. Tata Motors had revealed that the production version will be almost 90 per cent similar to the HBX concept, and these spy shots affirm that claim.

Under the hood, the Tata HBX will be powered by an Altroz-sources 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor that makes 85bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. It will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission, while an AMT will be optional.

The Tata HBX will be the second car to be based on the ALFA architecture after the Tata Altroz. The compact SUV will be positioned below the Tata Nexon, and is expected to be priced in the bracket of Rs 5-7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100.

