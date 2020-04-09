Toyota Glanza Driven: Now in Pictures

Toyota managed to mark its entry into the lucrative premium hatchback segment in India with the Glanza. It is the first product spawned from the global Toyota-Suzuki joint venture of sharing powertrains and models. Therefore, the Glanza is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. We have driven the Glanza, so let us have a detailed look at the Toyota’s B+segment offering through our picture gallery.

Available in just two trim levels – G and V, with two engine options – both petrol – the Glanza can be had with either a manual or CVT automatic. And there are five exterior colour options to choose from – white, red, blue, grey, silver and white.

Since it’s based on an already handsome-looking car, the Glanza is a looker. Save for the grille and the logo, this Toyota is identical to the Baleno. Yet, it manages to grab attention with its street presence and all its curves and creases.

It is large in terms of dimension measuring 3995x1745x1510mm. But the flowing bulges and curves makes it look much bigger. Meanwhile, elements like the projector headlamps, LED DRLs, two-tone 16-inch wheels, and chrome makes the Glanza standout.

At the back, there are bulbous LED tail lamps and a rather narrow tailgate. But the Glanza could do with a bit more drama in the exterior styling. And we wish Toyota had worked more in terms of design to differentiate the Glanza from Baleno.

On the inside, things are familiar looking too. Except for the badges on steering wheel and infotainment start-up screen everything remains unchanged from Baleno. So you get an all-black cabin with blue contrast on the upholstery that breaks the monotony.

Dominating the centre console is a large touchscreen system above a silver-chrome finish console for the air-con control. Behind the steering wheel, there are analogue dials for speedometer and tachometer between which is housed a TFT multi-information display.

This driver information display gives out vital details like door ajar, realtime power and torque consumption, average fuel economy, clock and temperature. The fit and finish of the cabin are up to mark and there’s not much to point fingers at.

In terms of storage, there are usable space in centre console, door pockets both fore and aft and there’s driver’s armrest with soft-touch cushion. The cabin looks and feels spacious. Meanwhile, the front seats are large and offer sufficient support and cushioning.

There’s ample head- and leg-room in both front and rear rows for average heighted passengers. The rear bench itself is comfortable enough to spend time in lengthy journeys. Moreover, three passengers can easily sit abreast on the rear bench without much trouble.

What’s more, the rear-bench has a 60:40 split folding if the 339 litres of boot space isn’t enough. However, it needs to be pointed out that the boot enclosure is quite narrow and placed high, which makes loading heavy luggage a bit tedious.

Included in the list of features are automatic climate control, auto-headlamps, UV-protect glass (not in G trim), push-button start, electric folding and adjustable ORVM, rear wiper, puddle lamps, and driver’s side one-touch window up-down.

Debuting for the first time in a Toyota is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with the new Smart Playcast system paired with four speakers and two tweeters. Safety-wise, the Glanza has ABS and EBD with brake assist, dual airbags, ISOFIX, and rear parking sensor as standard.

Likewise, new safety features like seatbelt reminder (for both front seats), electrochromic mirrors, high-speed warning, anti-pinch driver’s window, reverse camera, seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters, and speed-sensitive door locks are fitted as well.

Powering the Glanza are two BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol options. The DualJet VVT has a mild-hybrid setup and produces 89bhp/113Nm and can only be had with a manual transmission. And the K12B is good for 82bhp/113Nm and can also be had with a CVT automatic.

So the Glanza rivals the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, and of course the Maruti Suzuki Baleno apart from the Tata Altroz. Backing up the Glanza in this fray is Toyota’s network of reliable and accessible after-sales service.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

