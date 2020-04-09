Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda resumes operation at China’s Wuhan facility

Honda resumes operation at China’s Wuhan facility

April 09, 2020, 04:26 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
829 Views
Be the first to comment
Honda resumes operation at China’s Wuhan facility

- 98 per cent of 12,000 workers have re-joined 

- Workers putting in 1.5 hours extra to make up for lost production

Honda and Dongfeng Motor Group’s joint venture facility in Wuhan, China temporarily halted production late in January 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In view of improving conditions, Honda has resumed full operations at the Wuhan facility. To ensure safety of its workers, the facility has temperature checkpoints and posters asking workers to maintain a distance of more than metre. The employees are also required to wear masks at all times.

Honda’s Wuhan facility was reopened in stages starting 11 March and the operations have now resumed as usual. Workers who have re-joined were required to reveal details about the places they visited since the start of the epidemic. About 98 per cent of its 12,000 workers are now back and are required to put in overtime to make up for the lost production. The joint venture facility reportedly produced 8,00,000 cars last year.

Speaking to media, Li Shiquan, Assistant Director of the joint venture’s No. 2 final assembly plant, said, “We have many customers who are waiting for cars so this week we have arranged for each worker to work 1.5 hours more.” A typical shift was eight hours. The factory ceiling has a sign that says that the goal was 1,237 cars for that day, which is 17 per cent higher than the 1,060 units that the facility usually produced. 

The media report from Reuters states that the central industrial hub of Wuhan has started allowing people to leave the city on Wednesday in what is seen as a turning point for China’s fight against the coronavirus.

  • Honda
  • City
  • Honda city
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.5 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.01 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 12.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda City 2014 Review

Honda City 2014 Review

The Honda City has always been one of the more ...

1569 Likes
378159 Views

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

A quick first impression of the New 2014 Honda ...

974 Likes
395044 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in