Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Mahindra extends support with new initiatives

Coronavirus pandemic: Mahindra extends support with new initiatives

April 09, 2020, 04:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
589 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Mahindra extends support with new initiatives

- New measures undertaken under Mahindra customer care

- With you Hamesha Service available through WhatsApp

- Adds towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Mahindra and Mahindra is constantly making efforts to help customers and even the government amidst this COVID-19 outbreak. The brand's 'With You Hamesha' customer service is now available on WhatsApp to add to the convenience of Mahindra vehicle owners.

As you can see from the images, Mahindra aims to answer customers' queries that they might have during this lockdown. One can just click here and send a message to Mahindra's official business account. A simple reply with the specific number as mentioned will get automatically fed information concerning the questions.

Mahindra Bolero Exterior

Important numbers in case of emergency, e-mail ids and chat support information is provided here. Customers can get info about their scheduled service, warranty and even road-side assistance, all at their finger-tips. Then, there are tips and tricks as well to maintain and take care of a vehicle during a lockdown.

The carmaker's customer service was accessible not only through dealerships but via its site (www.withyouhamesha.com) as well. Now, the manufacturer has gone a step ahead and made the service available through WhatsApp, a cross-platform instant messaging application. This is a great measure from Mahindra that will indeed help customers during these times of public restrictions due to the Government’s lockdown directive.

Mahindra Bolero Exterior
  • Mahindra
  • Scorpio
  • Bolero
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra Thar
  • thar
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Scorpio Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.59 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.86 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.96 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 14.44 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.41 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.14 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.47 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.37 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.05 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1857 Likes
126059 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2986 Likes
338939 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in