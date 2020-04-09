Coronavirus pandemic: Mahindra extends support with new initiatives

- New measures undertaken under Mahindra customer care

- With you Hamesha Service available through WhatsApp

- Adds towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Mahindra and Mahindra is constantly making efforts to help customers and even the government amidst this COVID-19 outbreak. The brand's 'With You Hamesha' customer service is now available on WhatsApp to add to the convenience of Mahindra vehicle owners.

As you can see from the images, Mahindra aims to answer customers' queries that they might have during this lockdown. One can just click here and send a message to Mahindra's official business account. A simple reply with the specific number as mentioned will get automatically fed information concerning the questions.

Important numbers in case of emergency, e-mail ids and chat support information is provided here. Customers can get info about their scheduled service, warranty and even road-side assistance, all at their finger-tips. Then, there are tips and tricks as well to maintain and take care of a vehicle during a lockdown.

The carmaker's customer service was accessible not only through dealerships but via its site (www.withyouhamesha.com) as well. Now, the manufacturer has gone a step ahead and made the service available through WhatsApp, a cross-platform instant messaging application. This is a great measure from Mahindra that will indeed help customers during these times of public restrictions due to the Government’s lockdown directive.