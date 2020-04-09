BS6 MG Hector diesel variant prices start at Rs 13.88 lakh

- BS6 MG Hector diesel variant is powered by the same 169bhp 2.0-litre engine

- The model is offered in four trims

MG Motor India has discreetly updated the diesel variants of the Hector to comply with BS6 emission norms. Prices for the BS6 Hector diesel variants start at Rs 13.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The BS6 MG Hector diesel is powered by the same 2.0-litre, four cylinder engine that produces 169bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. The model continues to be offered in the same four trims including Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.

MG had updated the petrol engine of the Hector to comply with BS6 emission norms back in January, the detailed prices of which are available here. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 143bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a six-speed manual transmission and a DCT unit. Also on offer is a mild-hybrid system.

Following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 MG Hector diesel (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

BS6 Hector diesel Style: Rs 13.88 lakh

BS6 Hector diesel Super: Rs 14.88 lakh

BS6 Hector diesel Smart: Rs 16.33 lakh

BS6 Hector diesel Sharp: Rs 17.73 lakh