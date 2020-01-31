BS6 MG Hector petrol variant prices start at Rs 12.73 lakhs

- BS6 Hector petrol is available in seven trims

- BS6 diesel variants expected to be launched soon

The BS6-compliant MG Hector Petrol has been discreetly introduced in India, with prices starting at Rs 12.73 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India). The model continues to be available in seven variants under the petrol range.

Compared to the BS4-compliant petrol powered Hector, the BS6-compliant counterparts command a premium of Rs 26,000 across the variant line-up. The BS6-compliant diesel variants of the Hector are expected to be launched closer to the new emission norm deadline, when the BS6 fuel becomes available across the country.

Powering the BS6 compliant MG Hector is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 143bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a DCT unit is available as an option. Also on offer is a 48V mil-hybrid system.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 MG Hector petrol variants (ex-showroom, all India):

Hector Petrol MT Style: Rs 12.73 lakhs

Hector Petrol MT Super: Rs 13.53 lakhs

Hector Petrol Hybrid MT Super: Rs 14.13 lakhs

Hector Petrol Hybrid MT Smart: Rs 15.23 lakhs

Hector Petrol Hybrid MT Sharp: Rs 16.53 lakhs

Hector Petrol DCT Smart: Rs 15.93 lakhs

Hector Petrol DCT Sharp: Rs 17.43 lakhs

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 MG Hector petrol variants (ex-showroom, Kerala):

Hector Petrol MT Style: Rs 12.82 lakhs

Hector Petrol MT Super: Rs 13.63 lakhs

Hector Petrol Hybrid MT Super: Rs 14.23 lakhs

Hector Petrol Hybrid MT Smart: Rs 15.34 lakhs

Hector Petrol Hybrid MT Sharp: Rs 16.65 lakhs

Hector Petrol DCT Smart: Rs 16.04 lakhs

Hector Petrol DCT Sharp: Rs 17.55 lakhs