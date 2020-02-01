New Hyundai Creta revealed in design sketches ahead of 2020 Auto Expo unveil

-This the second generation Creta

-Petrol and diesel engine options

-Will be launched in March 2020

Hyundai has revealed design sketches for the second generation Creta SUV ahead of its official unveil at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. It is expected to be launched in India in March of this year and will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

From the design sketches we can see that this second generation Creta will be based on the Chinese market ix25 SUV. Some of the major design highlights include the low set projector headlamps, LED DRLs and the flared wheel arches and raked C-pillar that flows into back of the car.

The India spec car will get a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster and a bigger display for the infotainment system as compared to the current car. We also expect that Hyundai will offer its connected car tech with this new Creta.

This new gen Creta is likely to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine similar to the Kia Seltos. Also expected to be on offer will be a turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder. All engines are expected to get manual and AT options.

This new Hyundai will continue the quest of the current car and rivals the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster in the D-segment of the Indian car market.