  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector achieves sales of 3,130 units in January 2020

MG Hector achieves sales of 3,130 units in January 2020

February 01, 2020, 05:49 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1898 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Hector achieves sales of 3,130 units in January 2020

- MG Hector production likely to be affected due to hit in supply, credit of Corona virus

- The company will showcase 14 vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo next week

MG Motor India revealed that it has recorded retail sales of 3,130 units for the Hector in January 2020. The company is also working on expanding its network to a total of 250 centers by the end of March 2020.

The MG Hector recently received an update in the form of BS6-compliant petrol engines, details of which are available here. The brand has also teased the Gloster full-size SUV ahead of its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 next week. The model will be a part of the company’s 14 vehicle showcase at the biennial event.

Commenting on the sales performance during the month, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are on track for BS6 transition in line with our brand belief of offering the latest technology to our customers. This transition will continue to happen over February and March 2020. However, we expect significant disruption in supply chain from European and Chinese/Asian suppliers and our sales may get impacted in February due to the Corona virus, as our inventory levels have been minimum because of the bookings backlog. We are working towards ensuring that the impact on the end-consumer and our operations is minimized.”

  MG
  MG Hector
  Hector
