  • MG Motor to storm 2020 Auto Expo with 14 cars on display

MG Motor to storm 2020 Auto Expo with 14 cars on display

January 17, 2020, 02:52 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
MG Motor to storm 2020 Auto Expo with 14 cars on display

- Will showcase 14 models across various market segments 

- Includes cars across hatchback, sedan and utility vehicle segments

- Will focus on internet, electric and autonomous cars

MG Motor India has announced its plans to showcase its latest technologies and advancements in internet, electric and autonomous cars at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo, the biennial automotive show. The company will showcase a total of 14 models across various market segments that underline its British heritage, current global portfolio and future platforms. The MG’s product range on display will focus on internet, electric and autonomous cars – encompassing a range of 14 cars across hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is committed to accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly, next-generation mobility solutions over the long term in India. To achieve this goal, we aim to establish our technology leadership and further consolidate our position in the Indian automotive space. Our presence at this year’s Auto Expo with a focus on future technologies for India is a testimony to this commitment. All MG products at the Expo operate at the intersection of our core focus on innovation, customer experience and sustainability-led development.”

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • Auto Expo 2020
