Tata Nexon EV will get 35 connected features via ZConnect app

January 17, 2020, 10:54 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Tata Nexon EV will get 35 connected features via ZConnect app

Tata Motors has announced that the Nexon EV will be offered with 35 smart connectivity features as part of the ZConnect app suite. The connected features are designed to meet the aspirations of the tech-savvy consumers. Listed below are the services that users can experience via ZConnect.

Dedicated EV features

The ZConnect app offers exclusive EV features like remote monitoring of the current charge levels, charging history, available range, nearest charging stations and more.

Remote commands

Users can remotely control various features of the SUV like remote lock/unlock, switch on/off the lamp or even activate the horn. Users can also switch on the air conditioner remotely and access the diagnostic report of key vehicle parameters.

Location-based services

The ZConnect app suite in the Tata Nexon also lets its users to push navigation maps to the car and also use the navigation services to plan long trips. It also displays charging stations on the way, while the 'Sharing Live Location’ feature allows users to share their live location with chosen friends/relatives for additional security.

Search services

The ZConnect app enables users to find the nearest charging station and avail preferential access at over 300 charging stations across key Indian cities. Besides the charging stations, you can also search the nearest Tata Motors service station.

Safety and security

The ZConnect app is designed to send out instant crash notifications, an emergency SOS, and panic notifications, when necessary. Users can also remotely immobilize their car using the dedicated 24x7 call centre, in case the car is stolen.

Alert services

The ZConnect app is designed to push over 20 different instant alerts to inform the users regarding critical vehicle health and safety parameters. Besides, users can also set a Geo fence or time fence limits, and set a custom speed.

Driver behaviour monitoring and tribes

The ZConnect app suite also monitors and analyzes driving behaviour and provides a driving scorecard at the end of each trip. You can get insights such as instances of harsh braking or acceleration, average speed, etc. Users can also share these scorecards on an inbuilt community of EV owners called “Tribes”, or on social media.

The Tata Nexon EV is expected to be launched in India on 28 January. It will be powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack, paired to a three-phase electric motor that will churn out 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. It will be available with an automatic transmission along with a dedicated sport mode.

  • Auto Expo
  • Tata
  • Nexon EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
  • Auto Expo 2020
