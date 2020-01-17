Discounts of up to Rs 2.90 lakhs on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300 and Marazzo

A few Mahindra dealers are offering huge discounts in January 2020. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, extended warranty and a range of accessories. The discounts vary on MY2019 and MY2020 models.

MY2019

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs 2.90 lakhs while all variants excluding the M2 trim of the Marazzo are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.39 lakhs. The XUV500 can be availed with cash discounts of up to Rs 65,000. The Mahindra TUV300 and KUV100 Nxt are offered with a cash discount up to Rs 63,000 and Rs 43,000 respectively.

Discounts on the S7, S9 and S11 trims of the Mahindra Scorpio include a cash discount of Rs 50,000 while the Bolero Power Plus can be had with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The BS6 compliant XUV300 can be availed for a cash discount of Rs 30,000 for the W4 and W6 manual trims and Rs 40,000 for the W8 trim. The Thar is offered with a cash discount of Rs 13,000.

MY2020

All variants excluding the W3 trim of the Mahindra XUV500 are available with a five-year warranty and the basic accessories pack. Select variants of the Scorpio are offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and accessories worth Rs 14,600. The BS6 XUV300 can be availed with a five-year warranty and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Thar include a cash discount of Rs 13,000 while the Bolero Power Plus can be had with a cash discount of Rs 13,100. The KUV100 Nxt can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,000.