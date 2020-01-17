Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Kona Electric sets new Guinness World Record for EVs

Hyundai Kona Electric sets new Guinness World Record for EVs

January 17, 2020, 03:54 PM IST by Siddharth
19590 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Kona Electric sets new Guinness World Record for EVs

- Kona Electric sets new Guinness record for EVs

- Attains highest altitude achieved by an EV

- Breaks previous record by just over 15 meters

- Proves mettle in extreme-cold, high-altitude conditions

The Hyundai Kona Electric has broken the Guinness World Record for the ‘Highest Altitude Achieved in an Electric Car’. The made-in-India Electric SUV was driven to an altitude of 5,731 meters at the Sawula Pass in Tibet, breaking the previous record of 5,715.28 meters.

Hyundai Kona Electric Exterior

Part of Hyundai’s “Emission Impossible Mission”, the Kona Electric is being driven through some of the most difficult driving scenarios - even for vehicles powered by an internal combustion engine. Low temperatures, continuous snowfall and icy tarmacs were encountered en route, but the Kona handled everything with no problems - claims Hyundai. The car was charged only via its portable charger, to showcase how robust electrical systems of the electric SUV are.

“Hyundai KONA Electric making to the prestigious Guinness World Records feat is a very proud moment for everyone and remarkable feat for HMIL. Kona Electric has brought an Electric Revolution by demolishing various myths about electric vehicles and is a true expression of Hyundai’s spirit of staying ahead of the curve. Under the Emission Impossible Mission, Kona Electric has proved its mettle in the world’s toughest terrains without compromising its performance,” said S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai Kona Electric Fuel Lid Cover

The Hyundai Kona Electric is on sale in India, priced from Rs 23.86 lakhs to Rs 24.05 lakh, ex-showroom. It has an ARAI-certified range of 453km on a full charge, a portable charger and an AC wall box charger are included in the price of the SUV. Dealerships selling the Kona Electric are equipped with 7.2kW AC chargers which allow a 0-100 per cent charge in just over six hours, while a 50kW DC charger can achieve a 0-80 per cent charge in just under an hour. A fleet of charging support vehicles are currently operating in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Chennai. Additional peace of mind is offered to customers thanks to eight years/1,60,000km warranty on the Kona’s lithium ion battery.

  • Hyundai
  • Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Hyundai Kona Electric Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 24.96 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 25.89 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 27.69 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 27.39 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 25.83 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 26.32 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 25.28 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 26.65 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Venue Exploring Jaisalmer Great India Drive

Hyundai Venue Exploring Jaisalmer Great India Drive

Part 2: We drove to some of Jaisalmer's most popul ...

40 Likes
59885 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1815 Likes
350714 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Tata Nexon FaceliftTata Nexon Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

7L - ₹ 11L
Tata Tiago FaceliftTata Tiago Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

4L - ₹ 7L
Tata Tigor FaceliftTata Tigor Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 7L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

23rd Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Launching in...

  • 00DAYS
  • 00HRS
  • 00MINS
  • 00SEC
Know More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in