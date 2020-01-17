Hyundai Kona Electric sets new Guinness World Record for EVs

- Kona Electric sets new Guinness record for EVs

- Attains highest altitude achieved by an EV

- Breaks previous record by just over 15 meters

- Proves mettle in extreme-cold, high-altitude conditions

The Hyundai Kona Electric has broken the Guinness World Record for the ‘Highest Altitude Achieved in an Electric Car’. The made-in-India Electric SUV was driven to an altitude of 5,731 meters at the Sawula Pass in Tibet, breaking the previous record of 5,715.28 meters.

Part of Hyundai’s “Emission Impossible Mission”, the Kona Electric is being driven through some of the most difficult driving scenarios - even for vehicles powered by an internal combustion engine. Low temperatures, continuous snowfall and icy tarmacs were encountered en route, but the Kona handled everything with no problems - claims Hyundai. The car was charged only via its portable charger, to showcase how robust electrical systems of the electric SUV are.

“Hyundai KONA Electric making to the prestigious Guinness World Records feat is a very proud moment for everyone and remarkable feat for HMIL. Kona Electric has brought an Electric Revolution by demolishing various myths about electric vehicles and is a true expression of Hyundai’s spirit of staying ahead of the curve. Under the Emission Impossible Mission, Kona Electric has proved its mettle in the world’s toughest terrains without compromising its performance,” said S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is on sale in India, priced from Rs 23.86 lakhs to Rs 24.05 lakh, ex-showroom. It has an ARAI-certified range of 453km on a full charge, a portable charger and an AC wall box charger are included in the price of the SUV. Dealerships selling the Kona Electric are equipped with 7.2kW AC chargers which allow a 0-100 per cent charge in just over six hours, while a 50kW DC charger can achieve a 0-80 per cent charge in just under an hour. A fleet of charging support vehicles are currently operating in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Chennai. Additional peace of mind is offered to customers thanks to eight years/1,60,000km warranty on the Kona’s lithium ion battery.