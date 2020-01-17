Please Tell Us Your City

MG ZS EV bookings to be closed today

January 17, 2020, 04:16 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- MG ZS EV bookings commenced in five cities on 21 December

- The model will be launched in India on 27 January

MG Motor India will shut bookings for the ZS EV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 27 January. The company has also revealed that the exclusive pricing, due to be revealed at the launch, will be valid only for customers who have booked the car till the midnight of 17 January.

Unveiled in India on 5 December, the ZS EV is the second product from MG Motor for the Indian market after the Hector. The model is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery rated at 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds, is claimed to provide a range of 340kms on a single charge. We have driven the ZS EV, and to read our review, click here.

Bookings for the MG ZS EV will be open till the midnight of 17 January and can be made for an amount of Rs 50,000. The model will be sold in five cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The MG ZS EV will be available in two variants including Excite and Exclusive, the variant wise feature list of which can be read here

