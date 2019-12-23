MG ZS EV: Variants explained

MG Motor India unveiled the India-spec ZS EV last week, ahead of its launch that will take place next month. Bookings for the model have commenced, details of which are available here. The ZS EV will be available in three colour options including Ferris White, Copenhagen Blue and Currant Red and two variants including Excite and Exclusive. The features of these variants are given below.
MG ZS EV Excite
The ZS EV Excite will be the base trim for the model range and comes equipped with the following features.
Projector headlamps
17-inch alloy wheels
LED DRLs
Rear spoiler
OVRM mounted turn indicators
Body coloured ORVMs and bumpers
Leather wrapped steering wheel with stitching
Leather door trims and driver arm-rest
3.5-inch MID
60:40 split rear seats
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Four speakers
Front and rear USB charging ports
Steering mounted controls
Push button start
Electric gear shift knob
Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) – Three levels
Drive modes (Eco, Sport and Normal)
Cruise control
Automatic headlamps
Height adjustable driver seat
Power adjustable ORVMs
Follow-me-home headlamps
Remote central locking
Tilt adjustable steering
Six airbags
ABS with EBD and Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Electric parking brake
Hill start assist
Hill descent control
TPMS
Rear disc brakes
Reverse parking camera with guidelines
Rear parking sensors
Pedestrian warning system
Rear fog lamp
Speed sensing auto door lock
Speed alert
Front and rear seat belt reminder
Isofix child seat anchorages
Front seatbelt pre-tensioner and load limiter
Rear left and right seat belt with pre-tensioners
MG ZS EV Exclusive
In addition to the features available on the Excite trim, the ZS EV Exclusive trim will come equipped with the following features.
Silver finished roof rails
Leather seats
Six speakers
Dual pane panoramic sunroof
PM 2.5 filter
Six way power adjustable driver seat
Rain sensing wipers
Power foldable ORVMs
Seat back-pockets
Heated ORVM