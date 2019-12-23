MG ZS EV: Variants explained

MG Motor India unveiled the India-spec ZS EV last week, ahead of its launch that will take place next month. Bookings for the model have commenced, details of which are available here. The ZS EV will be available in three colour options including Ferris White, Copenhagen Blue and Currant Red and two variants including Excite and Exclusive. The features of these variants are given below.

MG ZS EV Excite

The ZS EV Excite will be the base trim for the model range and comes equipped with the following features.

Projector headlamps

17-inch alloy wheels

LED DRLs

Rear spoiler

OVRM mounted turn indicators

Body coloured ORVMs and bumpers

Leather wrapped steering wheel with stitching

Leather door trims and driver arm-rest

3.5-inch MID

60:40 split rear seats

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four speakers

Front and rear USB charging ports

Steering mounted controls

Push button start

Electric gear shift knob

Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) – Three levels

Drive modes (Eco, Sport and Normal)

Cruise control

Automatic headlamps

Height adjustable driver seat

Power adjustable ORVMs

Follow-me-home headlamps

Remote central locking

Tilt adjustable steering

Six airbags

ABS with EBD and Brake Assist

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electric parking brake

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

TPMS

Rear disc brakes

Reverse parking camera with guidelines

Rear parking sensors

Pedestrian warning system

Rear fog lamp

Speed sensing auto door lock

Speed alert

Front and rear seat belt reminder

Isofix child seat anchorages

Front seatbelt pre-tensioner and load limiter

Rear left and right seat belt with pre-tensioners

MG ZS EV Exclusive

In addition to the features available on the Excite trim, the ZS EV Exclusive trim will come equipped with the following features.

Silver finished roof rails

Leather seats

Six speakers

Dual pane panoramic sunroof

PM 2.5 filter

Six way power adjustable driver seat

Rain sensing wipers

Power foldable ORVMs

Seat back-pockets

Heated ORVM