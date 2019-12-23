Please Tell Us Your City

  • BMW 4 Series prototype hides massive grille during winter testing

BMW 4 Series prototype hides massive grille during winter testing

December 23, 2019, 01:43 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
809 Views
Be the first to comment
BMW 4 Series prototype hides massive grille during winter testing

- The new 4 Series Coupe will inevitably wear a long vertical grille

- Expected to debut by late-2020

After showcasing the Concept 4 at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, it seems certain that BMW will debut the imposing vertical grille on the production 4 Series Coupe. We have already seen a teaser of the M4 GT3 race car and the standard Coupe and its high-performance M4 will surely wear the same grille design when they arrive by the end of 2020. Now a test mule spotted winter testing at Arctic Circle also adds to this guesswork. 

BMW M4 Exterior

BMW says this ostentatious grille design is a nod to the classic BMW 328 and the BMW 3.0 CSI. From what we have seen so far, it is clear that the new 4 Series will adopt an 8 Series like styling rather than being a 3 Series with fewer doors. The headlamp and taillamp design will be much sleeker than the standard 3 and it will have a more sloping roofline as well. Just like the 3, the new 4 Series will be based on the CLAR platform which also underpins the 7 Series and the M5

BMW M4 Exterior

We have no view inside the cabin at the moment. However, going by BMW standards, we think the interior will be carried forward from the 3 with added sporty bits all around. In terms of powertrain, there will be the same engine options as the 3. So you’ll get everything from a 1.5-litre three-cylinder to the turbocharged straight-six. There are reports of a manual transmission making it to the new generation as well. And the more potent M4 will reportedly pack in more than 500 horsepower in its most potent guise.

BMW M4 Exterior

Similar to the previous generation, the new BMW 4 Series might be sold in India only in the M4 guise. And we’ll have to wait until 2021 for it to reach our shores. 

BMW M4 Exterior
