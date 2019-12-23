Spec Comparison: Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Honda Amaze Vs Ford Aspire

The compact sedan segment is a popular choice as a first family car, particularly because of that additional luggage space which the vehicle offers. The soon to be launched Hyundai Aura will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Ford Aspire. Here are the distinctive highlights of every vehicle.

Looks and styling

The production-ready Hyundai Aura has been recently unveiled in India. The vehicle gets a recognizable family face with a black honeycomb mesh grille and twin boomerang DRLs. The rear section features a sporty bumper design and a distinctive sharp LED tail lamp design with three-dimensional outer lens.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire features a large front grille and sweptback headlamps. The vehicle gets a chiselled fascia with new horizontally slatted hexagonal grille that has chrome lining and chrome accents on the air dam. The rear gets a large LED taillamp for freshness.

The updated Honda Amaze borrows styling cues from the latest generation of the Civic and the Accord. As compared to its predecessor, the new one gets a bigger hood which gives the car a more defined shape, along with LED headlamps, front fog lamps and 15-inch alloy wheels. The rear tail lamps have also been revised for freshness.

The Ford Aspire borrows styling cues from the Freestyle crossover hatchback. The vehicle features a large hexagonal grille in the front with a chrome mesh which makes it look premium. The C-shaped chrome highlights on the bumper mark the front fog lamps while the headlamp unit has been carried over from its predecessor.

Interior and features

Most of the Aura’s interior design has been replicated from the Grand 10 Nios. To distinguish it from the hatchback sibling, it gets beige and black tones in addition to features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys sound technology, steering mounted audio controls, wireless charging and more.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets distinctive highlights in the form of wooden inserts on the dashboard, steering and door trims. The vehicle gets a flat bottom wheel while the head unit for the entertainment system has been sourced from the Baleno. Electronic power steering, front power windows and internally adjustable wing mirrors are offered as standard equipment.

The Honda Amaze borrows a few styling elements from its older siblings namely the Jazz, BR-V and the City. Speaking of features, it gets automatic climate control, electrically operated boot, engine start/stop button and welcome lights. The CVT option is also offered with the paddle shifters.

The Ford Aspire gets a new floating touchscreen display with SYNC3. There's also the same beige and black treatment from its predecessor along with mild tweaks for freshness.

Engine

The Hyundai Aura is offered with three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. The standard petrol engine is a 1.2-litre unit producing 81bhp/114Nm while the second one is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit producing 98bhp/172Nm. The 1.2-litre unit can be had with either a five-speed manual/five-speed automated manual while the smaller petrol unit only gets a manual five-speed gearbox. It is the first turbocharged petrol engine in the compact sedan segment.

The Maruti Dzire is available in petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol produces 82bhp/113Nm, while the 1.3-litre turbocharged diesel multijet engine produces 74bhp/190Nm. Both the engines are available in manual and AMT options.

The Honda Amaze offers a CVT option in both the petrol as well as diesel engine. The petrol version gets a 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit that generates 87bhp of power and 109Nm of torque. The diesel version, on the other hand, gets the older 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit that generates 100bhp/200Nm of torque.

The Ford Aspire is now available with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Dragon Series petrol engine that generates 95bhp of power and a new 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine the generates 121bhp/150Nm. The bigger petrol engine gets an optional new six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine that generates 99bhp/215Nm.

Conclusion

All four cars on our list have a distinctive character with unique set of features. The Dzire offers more space for the occupants and is backed up by reliability, the Aspire is a better performer than the rest while the Aura and the Amaze offer a premium feel. Depending on the individual requirement, a potential customer can choose the right model.