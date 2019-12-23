Please Tell Us Your City

  • Mercedes-Benz introduces ‘Premiere Express Prime’ - Under 3 hour car service

Mercedes-Benz introduces ‘Premiere Express Prime’ - Under 3 hour car service

December 23, 2019, 05:49 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Currently available only in Bengaluru

- Car service in three hours or free

- It excludes major service and repairs, warranty repairs or service on specialty AMG vehicles

Mercedes-Benz has announced it’s new after sales initiative – ‘Premiere Express Prime’. Under the initiative, Mercedes-Benz customers can get their vehicles serviced in under three hours. If the service is not completed in three hours, it will be offered for free. Currently, the service is only available in Bengaluru and it will soon be introduced in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. 

The company claims that the service outlets will offer dedicated bays and equipment along with special tools, to ensure that the vehicle is ready under the promised timelines. A dedicated team for ‘Premier Express Prime’ will comprise of one team leader and two certified maintenance technicians for quick servicing turnarounds. Premier Express Prime however, excludes major service and repairs, warranty repairs or service on specialty AMG vehicles.

The type of service covered under premier express prime are as follows – 

- Service A type - Oil and oil filter check and replacement, brake fluid replacement, dust filter replacement, wheel rotation, coolant antifreeze mixture ratio check, washing, interior and exterior cleaning. 

- Service B type - Oil and oil filter check and replacement, brake fluid replacement, dust filter replacement, wheel rotation, coolant antifreeze mixture ratio check, washing, interior and exterior cleaning, fuel filter check and air filter replacement.

- Diesel fuel filter 

- Brake discs and brake pads

- Wheel balancing 

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The long term success of an automotive brand, especially in the luxury car segment in India, is decided on service excellence and hassle free ownership experience provided to the customer. Mercedes-Benz believes in winning customer loyalty through a delightful, exclusive and outstanding service experience. With the launch of ‘Premiere Express Prime’ we aim to reduce the turnaround time of servicing a car to three hours, thereby saving precious time of our customers who have a busy lifestyle. After-sales is a key element in our growth strategy in India and we are confident this initiative will help us build on the trust we have acquired from our customers over the decades. In the year 2020, “Efficiency focus” and “Retention offensive” are the key strategies for customer services”

