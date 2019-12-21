Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG ZS EV bookings commence in five cities

MG ZS EV bookings commence in five cities

December 21, 2019, 03:23 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
209 Views
Be the first to comment
MG ZS EV bookings commence in five cities

- Bookings open at a token amount of Rs 50,000

- Can be booked on official MG India website

- Alternatively, customers can visit select MG showrooms in five cities 

MG Motor India has started accepting bookings for its electric SUV, the ZS EV for a price of Rs 50,000. Interested customers can book the MG ZS EV on mgmotor.co.in or visit select showrooms across five cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. 

Every MG ZS EV gets an on-board cable for charging at any 15amp socket. MG Motor will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. The company will also set up DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and also plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (road side assistance). The super-fast 50kW DC chargers is capable of attaining 80 per cent battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes need around six - eight hours for a full charge.

The MG ZS EV is available with the eShield ownership package that offers free-of-charge five-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers on the car, eight years/1.5 lakh kms warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for private registered cars. MG claims that the running cost for the ZS EV is approximately Rs 1 per kilometre and the elements under the eShield are aimed at enhancing the customer experience. 

MG Motor India has reportedly tied up with two different companies - Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of the batteries in a wide range of non-automotive applications; and Umicore, global materials technology and recycling group headquartered in Belgium for battery handling, recycling and end-of-lifecycle battery disposal.

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

369 Likes
44884 Views

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

With a price tag ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 20 la ...

369 Likes
44883 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in