MG ZS EV bookings commence in five cities

- Bookings open at a token amount of Rs 50,000

- Can be booked on official MG India website

- Alternatively, customers can visit select MG showrooms in five cities

MG Motor India has started accepting bookings for its electric SUV, the ZS EV for a price of Rs 50,000. Interested customers can book the MG ZS EV on mgmotor.co.in or visit select showrooms across five cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Every MG ZS EV gets an on-board cable for charging at any 15amp socket. MG Motor will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. The company will also set up DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and also plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (road side assistance). The super-fast 50kW DC chargers is capable of attaining 80 per cent battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes need around six - eight hours for a full charge.

The MG ZS EV is available with the eShield ownership package that offers free-of-charge five-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometers on the car, eight years/1.5 lakh kms warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for private registered cars. MG claims that the running cost for the ZS EV is approximately Rs 1 per kilometre and the elements under the eShield are aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

MG Motor India has reportedly tied up with two different companies - Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of the batteries in a wide range of non-automotive applications; and Umicore, global materials technology and recycling group headquartered in Belgium for battery handling, recycling and end-of-lifecycle battery disposal.