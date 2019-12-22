Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG ZS - Electric tech explained

MG ZS - Electric tech explained

December 22, 2019, 05:14 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
889 Views
Be the first to comment
MG ZS - Electric tech explained

MG Motor India started accepting bookings for the all-electric ZS SUV yesterday, while its price is expected to be announced in January 2020. Meanwhile, we give you a sneak-peak into the electric vehicle's tech, which is completely different from an IC engine powered petrol/diesel vehicle.

This ZS electric vehicle is equipped with an electric motor which puts out 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. And that's good enough to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. This motor draws power from a 44.5kWh, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, delivering a claimed range of 340km. The battery pack features a sophisticated management system and an IP-67 rating, meaning it’s water-resistant up to one metre. Then, there are three driving modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) and three levels of regenerative braking. This kinetic energy reverse system stores the extra generated power for later when one needs it.

MG ZS EV Instrument Panel

What's more, whenever the ZS SUV is put on charge, the MG logo in the front grille glows to indicate that the SUV is getting charged. Once the glowing stops, it means the charging is complete. Interestingly, this reaches from 0 to 80 per cent battery capacity within 50 minutes thanks to a 50kW DC fast charger installed at dealerships. On the other hand, a 7.4kW AC home charger, which will be set up at owners’ home or office, will take around 6-8 hours for a full charge. MG India will also provide an on-board cable free with the ZS EV that can be plugged into a wall socket. 

MG ZS EV Interior

Also, apart from providing fast chargers at their dealerships and installing home chargers for owners, MG is also providing a facility of charging vans to charge on the go or provide roadside assistance if the car's battery is dead. Furthermore, the carmaker is also planning to install chargers across many more cities India while encouraging other manufacturers to do the same as well.

MG ZS EV Exterior
  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

369 Likes
44884 Views

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

With a price tag ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 20 la ...

369 Likes
44883 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in