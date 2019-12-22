MG ZS - Electric tech explained

MG Motor India started accepting bookings for the all-electric ZS SUV yesterday, while its price is expected to be announced in January 2020. Meanwhile, we give you a sneak-peak into the electric vehicle's tech, which is completely different from an IC engine powered petrol/diesel vehicle.

This ZS electric vehicle is equipped with an electric motor which puts out 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. And that's good enough to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. This motor draws power from a 44.5kWh, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, delivering a claimed range of 340km. The battery pack features a sophisticated management system and an IP-67 rating, meaning it’s water-resistant up to one metre. Then, there are three driving modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) and three levels of regenerative braking. This kinetic energy reverse system stores the extra generated power for later when one needs it.

What's more, whenever the ZS SUV is put on charge, the MG logo in the front grille glows to indicate that the SUV is getting charged. Once the glowing stops, it means the charging is complete. Interestingly, this reaches from 0 to 80 per cent battery capacity within 50 minutes thanks to a 50kW DC fast charger installed at dealerships. On the other hand, a 7.4kW AC home charger, which will be set up at owners’ home or office, will take around 6-8 hours for a full charge. MG India will also provide an on-board cable free with the ZS EV that can be plugged into a wall socket.

Also, apart from providing fast chargers at their dealerships and installing home chargers for owners, MG is also providing a facility of charging vans to charge on the go or provide roadside assistance if the car's battery is dead. Furthermore, the carmaker is also planning to install chargers across many more cities India while encouraging other manufacturers to do the same as well.