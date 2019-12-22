2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class spied testing again

- New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will feature pop-out door handles

- The model could be offered with three powertrain options

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has been spotted once again during a public road test in Sweden. The spy images reveal a few key exterior details of the model, which is currently in the prototype stage.

As seen in the spy images, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class features a new front grille and reworked dual exhaust pipes. The model is expected to receive a grille with multiple vertical slats and a dual tone paintjob. Another significant feature highlight of the model seen here are the pop-out door handles.

Powertrain options on the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class could include a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 unit with a 48V mild hybrid system and a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 unit with a plug-in hybrid system. The 6.0-litre V12 engine cannot be ruled out either. An automatic transmission will be offered as standard while a four-wheel drive could be available as an option.