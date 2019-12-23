Maruti Suzuki S-Presso AMT vs Renault Kwid AMT real world fuel efficiency figures revealed

The SUV craze has been hitting all segments of the market and now the game has finally got charged up at the entry-level with the likes of the Renault Kwid getting a major update and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso entering the fray. We have already heavily tested both cars head-to-head in its two-pedal guise and you can read about that by clicking here. In these tests, we have conducted real world fuel efficiency tests and listed below the city and highway figures.

The Renault Kwid makes use of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 68bhp/91Nm while the S-Presso’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit produces 67bhp/90Nm. Both engines get a five-speed manual as standard but (and in our case) you can also have the car with a five-speed automated manual transmission.

The S-Presso in this VXi AMT guise weighs in (kerb) at 770kgs while the Kwid RXT (O) variant is a tad lighter at 760kgs (kerb weight).

City fuel efficiency

The S-Presso achieved a city fuel efficiency of 13.77kmpl while the Renault Kwid achieved marginally lesser at 12.3kmpl.

Highway fuel efficiency

Out on the highway, the Renault Kwid achieved an efficiency of 17.7kmpl while the S-Presso has done much better with 20.15kmpl.

Tank capacity and range

Both the cars make use of a 35-litre tank but there is a significant difference in the range with the Kwid achieving 525km as compared to the S-Presso’s 593km.