Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso AMT vs Renault Kwid AMT real world fuel efficiency figures revealed

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso AMT vs Renault Kwid AMT real world fuel efficiency figures revealed

December 23, 2019, 11:35 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
36844 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso AMT vs Renault Kwid AMT real world fuel efficiency figures revealed

The SUV craze has been hitting all segments of the market and now the game has finally got charged up at the entry-level with the likes of the Renault Kwid getting a major update and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso entering the fray. We have already heavily tested both cars head-to-head in its two-pedal guise and you can read about that by clicking here. In these tests, we have conducted real world fuel efficiency tests and listed below the city and highway figures. 

The Renault Kwid makes use of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 68bhp/91Nm while the S-Presso’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit produces 67bhp/90Nm. Both engines get a five-speed manual as standard but (and in our case) you can also have the car with a five-speed automated manual transmission.

The S-Presso in this VXi AMT guise weighs in (kerb) at 770kgs while the Kwid RXT (O) variant is a tad lighter at 760kgs (kerb weight).   

City fuel efficiency

The S-Presso achieved a city fuel efficiency of 13.77kmpl while the Renault Kwid achieved marginally lesser at 12.3kmpl. 

Highway fuel efficiency 

Out on the highway, the Renault Kwid achieved an efficiency of 17.7kmpl while the S-Presso has done much better with 20.15kmpl. 

Tank capacity and range 

Both the cars make use of a 35-litre tank but there is a significant difference in the range with the Kwid achieving 525km as compared to the S-Presso’s 593km.

  • Renault
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Renault KWID
  • KWID
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Renault Kwid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.57 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.53 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.21 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 3.62 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.54 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.36 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 3.54 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.52 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.38 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in