India-bound Audi Q8 scores 5-stars in Euro NCAP crash test

The Audi Q8 has achieved a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. The model was unveiled in June last year and will be launched in India on 15 January 2020. The Q8 is Audi’s flagship SUV.

The Audi Q8 scored 35.3 out of 38 points (93%) for adult occupant safety and 43 out of 49 points (87%) in child occupant safety. The vulnerable road users rating stood at 71% while the safety assist rating stood at 73%.

The crash test undertaken by Euro NCAP for the Audi Q8 is valid for all LHD and RHD models across the 55TSI, 45TDI and 50TDI trims. The unit that was crash tested was equipped with features that include eight airbags, seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, seat belt reminder, speed assistance system, lane assist system and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) in City and Urban settings for both pedestrians as well as cyclists.