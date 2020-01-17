Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E interior details leaked, likely to be showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

- Likely to be showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

- Larger touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control option and more

- To be sold via Nexa outlet

Maruti Suzuki has been testing the electric version of the Wagon R since 2018, where 50 prototypes of the vehicle were put to test. The first electric product from Maruti Suzuki is likely to be called the Futuro-E, also known as the XL5, which is expected to be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo event in the country. It is believed that the electric vehicle will be sold via Maruti Suzuki’s premium, Nexa dealership outlets.

In all likelihood, the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E will get premium features like a large SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multifunction steering wheel and automatic gearbox with brake regeneration function. Since the electric vehicle is expected to be a premium product offering in India, the vehicle is expected to get an automatic climate control option. The upholstery and the aircon vents appear to have been borrowed from the Wagon R. As for the exterior, the Futuro-E will get split headlamps and newly designed alloy wheels.

Recently, we had revealed that Maruti Suzuki had filed a patent for a distinct car running sound of a jet aircraft. The sound will be used in electric cars to notify pedestrians that a car is passing by. This feature is particularly useful in India, where people are used to the loud and frequent honking in regular traffic conditions.

Post launch, the Futuro-E is likely to be offered with a fast charging option that can charge up to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. It is believed that the company will offer a driving range of up to 200kms. The new model is likely to be based on the Heartect platform that underpins the current-gen ICE powered Wagon R.

Image Source - GW and 91W