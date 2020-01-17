Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota Land Cruiser and Prado discontinued in India

January 17, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Toyota Land Cruiser and Prado discontinued in India

Toyota India has discreetly discontinued the Land Cruiser and Prado SUV’s in India. Both the models, which have been removed from the official website, are likely to have been pulled out from the Indian market due to the upcoming BS6 emission norms that will come into effect from April this year.

The Toyota Land Cruiser was priced at Rs 1.46 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model was available in a single LC 200 VX trim and was powered by a 4.4-litre V8 diesel engine producing 262bhp and 650Nm of torque. This engine was paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with an AWD system as standard.

Toyota Land Cruiser Exterior

Launched with a price tag of Rs 96.30 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was available exclusively in the VX L trim. Propelling the model was a 3.0-litre, four cylinder diesel engine that produced 171bhp and 410Nm of torque. Transmission duties were handled by a five-speed automatic transmission with an AWD system available as a standard feature. 

  • Toyota
  • Land Cruiser
  • Toyota Land Cruiser
  • Land Cruiser Prado
  • Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.74 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.83 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.73 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 1.74 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.74 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.65 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.75 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.64 Crores onwards

