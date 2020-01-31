Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Gloster teased; India debut on 5 February at 2020 Auto Expo

MG Gloster teased; India debut on 5 February at 2020 Auto Expo

January 31, 2020, 03:54 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2295 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Gloster teased; India debut on 5 February at 2020 Auto Expo

- MG Gloster could be available with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

- The model will be a part of MG’s 14 car display at the Auto Expo

MG Motor India has teased the Gloster SUV ahead of its Indian debut that will take place on 5 February at the Auto Expo 2020. The model will be a part of the company’s 14 car display at the biennial event in Delhi.

As seen in the teaser image, the upcoming MG Gloster will come equipped with the signature diamond studded grille design with chrome inserts, LED headlamps and fog lights, chrome inserts for the window line and silver skid plates. The model will also receive new alloy wheels.

MG Maxus D90 Exterior

Inside, the MG Gloster is offered with features such as a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-inch fully digital instrument display, three-zone climate control, 360-degree camera and electrically adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and massage function.

Dimension wise, the MG Gloster full-size SUV measures 5,005mm in length, 1.932mm in width and 1,875mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,950mm. Internationally, the model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 221bhp and 360Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission. Previous reports have suggested that MG is working on a 2.0-litre diesel mill, which might be offered with the India-spec model.

  • MG
  • Maxus D90
  • MG Maxus D90
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

85 Likes
137773 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

331 Likes
165921 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New A8 LAudi New A8 L

3rd Feb 2020

1.20Cr - ₹ 1.50Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

Feb 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in