MG Gloster teased; India debut on 5 February at 2020 Auto Expo

- MG Gloster could be available with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

- The model will be a part of MG’s 14 car display at the Auto Expo

MG Motor India has teased the Gloster SUV ahead of its Indian debut that will take place on 5 February at the Auto Expo 2020. The model will be a part of the company’s 14 car display at the biennial event in Delhi.

As seen in the teaser image, the upcoming MG Gloster will come equipped with the signature diamond studded grille design with chrome inserts, LED headlamps and fog lights, chrome inserts for the window line and silver skid plates. The model will also receive new alloy wheels.

Inside, the MG Gloster is offered with features such as a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-inch fully digital instrument display, three-zone climate control, 360-degree camera and electrically adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and massage function.

Dimension wise, the MG Gloster full-size SUV measures 5,005mm in length, 1.932mm in width and 1,875mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,950mm. Internationally, the model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 221bhp and 360Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission. Previous reports have suggested that MG is working on a 2.0-litre diesel mill, which might be offered with the India-spec model.