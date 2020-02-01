Maruti Suzuki Jimny to debut on 8 February at Auto Expo 2020

- Will be imported from Japan for display at the Auto Expo 2020

- Maruti Suzuki plans to gauge customer feedback with the Jimny

- Unlikely to launch in India anytime soon

Maruti Suzuki is all set to showcase the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2020. However, we can confirm that the Jimny will only be put on display at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion on 8 February, which will be the public days of the Expo. Besides, the Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki will also showcase the Futuro-E design concept, Vitara Brezza facelift and the new Ignis facelift.

The Suzuki Jimny, which is currently on sale in international markets, will be here to gauge customer feedback, and a market launch isn’t likely anytime soon. The off-road spec SUV is currently manufactured only in Japan, and has received tremendous demand in the global markets. It Jimny measures 3,550mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,730mm in height. It has a ground clearance of 210mm and a wheelbase of 2,250mm.

Under the hood, the Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor that makes 100bhp and 130Nm of peak torque. It is available with a five-speed manual transmission. The Jimny comes with Suzuki’s AllGrip 4x4 system that gets a low-range transfer case.