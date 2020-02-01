Mercedes-Benz GLE launched: All you need to know

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes, has launched the second-generation GLE SUV in India in the long wheel base version. The SUV is available in two BS6 diesel engine options – 300d and 400d Hip Hop edition. The new GLE gets an additional wheelbase of 80mm, thereby offering more space to the rear seat occupants. The legroom in the second row has been increased by 69mm over the previous generation, while the headroom of the new GLE at the rear has now increased by 35mm.

Exterior

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is sleeker and longer than its predecessor. The company claims that the GLE has good aerodynamic properties with best-in-segment drag coefficient of 0.29. The taillights are divided into two sections, which gives an impression of width and adds to its sporty appeal. In terms of safety, the GLE 400d gets nine airbags, while the GLE 300d gets seven-airbags in addition to standard safety features like active brake assist and blind spot assist. The 400d gets the E-ACTIVE body control suspension, which is combined with the newly developed AIRMATIC air suspension. The company claims that this is the only system in the market where the spring and damping forces can be individually controlled at each wheel. This means that it not only counteracts body roll, but also pitch and squat.

Interior

The new GLE gets all the modern premium features like premium leather upholstery, large touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and more. The large touchscreen gets the MBUX system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice prompt along with gesture controls. The SUV offers ample boot space of 825-litres, which can be increased to 2,055-litres when the second row seat is folded down.

Engine

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is available with two BS6 diesel engine options. The 300d is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 242bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 7.2 seconds. The second diesel option, the 400d Hip-Hop Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 326bhp and 700Nm of torque; this enables the SUV to hit the 100kmph mark in 5.8 seconds. Both the engines come mated to the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.