  New Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift launch in India on 7 February 2020

New Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift launch in India on 7 February 2020

January 31, 2020, 04:46 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
17005 Views
New Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift launch in India on 7 February 2020

To be available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and the Alpha

To get BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine 

The country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki will launch the Ignis facelift in India on 7 February at the 2020 Auto Expo. The leaked brochure revealed that the premium hatchback will be available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and the Alpha. The new model will be introduced with fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Post launch, the updated Ignis will be sold via the premium Nexa outlets in the country. 

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis will get a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The brochure further revealed that except for the base Sigma variant, all the other variants will get an AMT option. The hatchback will get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. As for safety, the updated model will get dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts, ABS with EBD and more.

As seen in spied undisguised images that surfaced recently, it is expected to get squared chrome insert on the grille which appears to be borrowed from the S-Presso. The vehicle also features redesigned bumpers with faux scuff plates at the rear and the front. The sides appear to be more or less like the existing model but they are likely to be offered with a new set of alloy wheels for freshness. The vehicle gets a blacked-out B-pillar and ORVMs with integrated indicators. 

Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
