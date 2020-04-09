Please Tell Us Your City

Renault working on a new electric crossover; expected debut in 2021

April 09, 2020, 06:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Renault working on a new electric crossover; expected debut in 2021

- Will have an electric range of 600 kilometres

- To be based on Renault’s CMF-EV platform

Electric crossovers are trending at the moment and every carmaker is building one. The newest one to jump on the bandwagon is Renault. The French carmaker has already shown its prowess in EVs with the Twizzy and Zoe apart from the K-ZE (electric Kwid) showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The next venture for Renault is an electric crossover which is expected to arrive next year.  

Renault has remained tightlipped about the details of this yet-to-be-named electric crossover. However, we understand that the next EV will be built on the carmaker’s CMF-EV platform. This new electric platform debuted with the gorgeous Morphoz Concept (pictured here) that should have been showcased at the cancelled 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Technical details are scarce at the moment, but the high-riding EV is slated to have a driving range of 600 kilometres.

Renault Kiger Exterior

Given that Zoe offers a driving range of almost 400 kilometres with its 55kWh battery pack, the crossover should get a bigger battery case. Or to keep the cost under control, Renault might settle for compact dimensions for the crossover, similar to the Triber. After debuting the electric crossover, a Captur-sized electric SUV is also on the cars which will debut a year after. It should be based on the same CMF-EV platform, albeit with slight changes to dimensions and powertrain.

  • Renault
  • electric crossover
  • Renault Morphoz
  • Renault Electric
