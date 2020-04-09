Ford Endeavour driven: Now in pictures

Ford India recently updated the Endeavour with an all-new 2.0-litre diesel motor, and you can read our review of it here. Now that we have driven it, here's a detailed review gallery of the updated Ford Endeavour 2.0.

The Ford Endeavour is butch in it appearance, and is easily the better-looking SUV in its segment. The muscular wheel haunches, raised bonnet and chunky body cladding gives it a towering stance.

Since this is an engine update, there are barely any changes to its exteriors. However, it gets full-LED projector headlamps, which are far better than the earlier units and do a better job illuminate the road ahead.

The story continues on the sides as well, with the only change being the Endeavour badge on the front fender, which earlier came with the 3.2 or 2.2 badge.

Overall, it continues with the new alloys, and the updated paint scheme, which were introduced with the facelift last year.

The rear is a similar affair with the oval-shaped taillights, a sculpted tailgate and a dual-tone bumper that integrates a chunky silver skid plate.

As we move inside, the most prominent change you'll notice is the new gear lever for the all-new 10-speed automatic transmission.

Other than that, the layout continues to be unchanged, with the same levels of fit and finish.

What you do get additionally is a set of connected features via the Ford Pass suite, which allows you to remotely operate a few functions of the Endeavour.

As a part of the package, the top-spec version comes with a Terrain management system, an active transfer case and SelectShift.

The SelectShift feature allows you to lock gears during off-road sections when you require more traction to get out of tricky situations.

The BS6 Ford Endeavour is powered by an all-new 2.0-litre four-cylinder EcoBlue diesel engine that makes 170bhp and 420Nm of torque. This motor is coupled to a 10-speed automatic.

The torque converter is tuned in such a way that it can skip gears to keep the engine in the right power band, which thereby improving fuel efficiency and reduces NVH.

The new Ford Endeavour 2.0 is priced in India between Rs 29.55 lakh to Rs 33.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes against the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and the Skoda Kodiaq.