BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel variant details revealed; price announcement likely soon

- BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel variant is powered by the same 74bhp 1.2-litre engine

- Prices for the model are expected to be announced after the lockdown ends

Hyundai launched the Grand i10 Nios in India back in August 2019, with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh. The model was offered with two powertrains including a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. The former was BS6-compliant at launch while the latter was expected to be updated later.

Now, Hyundai India has updated the diesel powered Grand i10 Nios to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The model is powered by the same 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine that continues to produce 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. Transmission options on the Grand i10 Nios diesel include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

The BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel variant will be offered in three trims including Magna MT, Sportz AMT and Asta MT. Hyundai is expected to announce the prices of the diesel powered BS6 Grand i10 Nios after the lockdown due to the Coronavirus is lifted. In February this year, the company launched the Grand i10 Nios with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, details of which are available here.