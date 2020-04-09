Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 73 hybrid spied testing in snow

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 73 hybrid spied testing in snow

April 09, 2020, 07:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
335 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 73 hybrid spied testing in snow

- New EQ powered 73 AMG would debut hybrid powertrain

- Expected to be revealed later this year

Mercedes-Benz discontinued the highly-revered 73 AMG badging with the end of SL73 AMG back in 2001. Now, the same badge would be making its return in the hybrid guise with the updated AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The sports sedan was spotted testing in the Arctic Circle recently with little camouflage to hide the obvious.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Exterior

Interestingly, Mercedes showcased the AMG GT 4-Door Concept in 2017 with an electrified V8 under the hood. This powertrain would now see the light of day as the AMG GT 4-Door hybrid will be powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 as the current range-topping 63 S. But it will be paired with an EQ Power+ hybrid system. Mercedes has already teased the prototype with a short video of AMG GT 4-Door rolling off the line silently.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Exterior

However, the German carmaker hasn’t divulged any more details regarding the power output yet. The standalone V8 already puts out more than 600bhp. Slapping on the electric boost could see the number climb close to 800bhp. It must be noted that the AMG GT Concept which previewed the 4-Door sedan had a claimed output of 805bhp from its electrified V8. We are expecting the GT 73 to have similar output backed with a blistering performance. Moreover, after debuting with the GT sedan, the 73 AMG badging and powertrain will also make its way to other vehicles in the Three-Pointed Star’s line-up.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Exterior

As for the prototype which was spotted playing in the snow – it wasn’t much different from the current 63 S under the scanty camouflage. However, we could see a rear bumper-mounted charging port like the one present on the C300de PHEV. When Mercedes-Benz reveals the hybrid version of the flagship performance sedan it might be badged as ‘GT 73 EQ Power+ 4-Door Coupe’. Expected to debut later this year, it will take on the fight against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and BMW 745Le xDrive, both of which are expensive plug-in hybrid sedans.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Exterior
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
  • Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.75 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.03 Crore onwards
New Delhi₹ 2.79 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 2.75 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.88 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.8 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.91 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.68 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.71 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

27 Likes
4614 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

490 Likes
40669 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in