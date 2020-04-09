Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 73 hybrid spied testing in snow

- New EQ powered 73 AMG would debut hybrid powertrain

- Expected to be revealed later this year

Mercedes-Benz discontinued the highly-revered 73 AMG badging with the end of SL73 AMG back in 2001. Now, the same badge would be making its return in the hybrid guise with the updated AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The sports sedan was spotted testing in the Arctic Circle recently with little camouflage to hide the obvious.

Interestingly, Mercedes showcased the AMG GT 4-Door Concept in 2017 with an electrified V8 under the hood. This powertrain would now see the light of day as the AMG GT 4-Door hybrid will be powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 as the current range-topping 63 S. But it will be paired with an EQ Power+ hybrid system. Mercedes has already teased the prototype with a short video of AMG GT 4-Door rolling off the line silently.

However, the German carmaker hasn’t divulged any more details regarding the power output yet. The standalone V8 already puts out more than 600bhp. Slapping on the electric boost could see the number climb close to 800bhp. It must be noted that the AMG GT Concept which previewed the 4-Door sedan had a claimed output of 805bhp from its electrified V8. We are expecting the GT 73 to have similar output backed with a blistering performance. Moreover, after debuting with the GT sedan, the 73 AMG badging and powertrain will also make its way to other vehicles in the Three-Pointed Star’s line-up.

As for the prototype which was spotted playing in the snow – it wasn’t much different from the current 63 S under the scanty camouflage. However, we could see a rear bumper-mounted charging port like the one present on the C300de PHEV. When Mercedes-Benz reveals the hybrid version of the flagship performance sedan it might be badged as ‘GT 73 EQ Power+ 4-Door Coupe’. Expected to debut later this year, it will take on the fight against the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and BMW 745Le xDrive, both of which are expensive plug-in hybrid sedans.