Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo prices start at Rs 7.68 lakhs

February 13, 2020, 07:58 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo prices start at Rs 7.68 lakhs

- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo prices revealed

- The model will be available in two trims including Sportz Turbo and Sportz Turbo dual-tone

The prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo have been revealed ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon. Prices for the new variant of the Grand i10 Nios, powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, start at Rs 7.68 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo will be available in two trims upon launch, including the Sportz Turbo and Sportz Turbo dual-tone. Both the variants have been priced at Rs Rs 7.68 lakhs and Rs 7.73 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai) respectively.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, GDi petrol engine that produces 98bhp and 171Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.92 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakhs onwards

