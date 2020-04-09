Tata Nano and Safari Storme discontinued in India

- Tata Nano and Safari Storme bid adieu as BS6 norms come into effect

- The Safari brand was introduced more than 20 years ago

With the BS6 norms coming into effect from 1 April, multiple manufacturers have discontinued products across the line-up. The latest addition to this list is from Tata Motors, who has discontinued the Safari Storme and Nano in India.

The Tata Nano was discontinued as the model received poor sales response while another factor was the cost to upgrade the model to comply with the new crash test norms. The model was powered by a 624cc, twin cylinder petrol engine that produced 38bhp and 51Nm of torque. This engine was offered with a four-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit, sending power to the rear wheels.

The Tata Safari Storme was the last update to the legendary Safari brand that made its debut over 20 years ago. The Safari Storme was powered by a 2.2-litre Varicor 400 diesel engine that produced 154bhp and 400Nm of torque. This engine was paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A 4x4 system with electronic Shift on-fly was also offered with the model.