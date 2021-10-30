CarWale
    Toyota Fortuner emerges as bestseller in the premium-SUV segment in September

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Toyota recently introduced the Legender 4x4 variant in India 

    - The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options 

    Toyota Fortuner, a popular name in the premium SUV segment was also the bestseller in its segment in September 2021. Last month, Toyota Fortuner registered an impressive 79 per cent growth in sales with 1,869-unit sales in September 2021 as compared to 1,045-unit sales in the country in the same period last year.

    The Toyota Fortuner is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol is limited to a 4x2 setup, the 4x4 option is available in the diesel guise. Apart from the 4x2 Legender, the company recently launched the Legender 4x4 with a diesel engine option. To learn more about it, click here. The MG Gloster holds the second rank with just 292-unit sales in September 2021 while the Hyundai Tucson emerged as the third bestseller in the list with 139-unit sales last month as compared to 85 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a healthy 64 per cent growth in sales.    

    The manual and automatic 2.7-litre VVT-I petrol engine option on the Fortuner generates 164bhp at 5,200rpm and 245Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. On the other hand, the 2.8-litre diesel engine in a 4x2 setup generates 201bhp at 3,400rpm and 420Nm of torque at 1,400rpm. The 4x4 version, too, produces similar power output figures except for more torque of 500Nm at 1,600rpm.

    Going forward, the Toyota Fortner is expected to register healthy sales growth in the ongoing festive season and is likely to register impressive sales figures in October 2021.

    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
