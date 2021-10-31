CarWale
    Bugatti Chiron production coming to an end; only 40 units remain available for order

    Aditya Nadkarni

    724 Views
    Bugatti Chiron production coming to an end; only 40 units remain available for order

    - The Bugatti Chiron was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) 

    - Only The Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport versions remain available as build slots

    Bugatti unveiled the successor to the iconic Veyron, known as the Chiron, back in 2016 at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS). The company is now nearing the end of the Chiron’s production, which is capped at 500 units globally.

    According to Bugatti, only 40 build slots for the Chiron remain open in its final phase of production, and these 40 units can be had only in the Pur Sport or Super Sport versions. The company sold the first 300 units within 18 months of its debut. The first customer Chiron was delivered back in 2017, followed by the 100 units and 200 units milestone in May 2018 and July 2019 respectively, while the 300 units milestone came up in March 2021.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Built at the marque’s factory in Molsheim, France, the Bugatti Chiron is powered by an 8.0-litre, W16, quad-turbocharged engine that produces a massive 1,578bhp and a gut-wrenching 1,600Nm of torque. This motor sends power to all fours wheels with the help of an all-wheel-drive system via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

    Speaking on the occasion, Hendrik Malinowski, Director of Sales and Operations, said, “With the Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport, we are offering customers the culmination of years of continual development of the Chiron platform. This spectrum of performance, whether it be hitting the apex on track, or cruising on Autobahns in total luxury, takes the Chiron to an entirely new level. Now with so few build slots remaining, the purity of the W16 recipe is being honored in style.”

