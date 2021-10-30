India-bound Porsche Taycan - Now in pictures

Porsche is all set to launch its first all-electric car, the Taycan, in India. This Taycan EV will be launched along with the facelifted Macan SUV on November 12, 2021, for the Indian market. Here's a picture gallery to take a closer look at the Taycan EV, which will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron GT, and Jaguar I-Pace, when launched next month.

In terms of design, the Taycan sports a very simple yet sophisticated styling. Its fascia portrays an aerodynamic look with its curved wheel arches and a dipping nose.

What still stands out are the DRLs with a quad-led setup inside each projector headlamp at the edges. It reminds you of all the modern Porsches available today.

Now on to the sides, the sophistication is continued with just a single solid line along the front and the back door. Even the charging port is on the fender just above the front wheel.

Like with all Porsches, the Taycan can also be had in a variety of alloy wheel options. However, pair them with the yellow brake callipers and it looks the most stunning of them all.

Round at the back, the Taycan gets the traditional but slimmer taillights connected with a single-led stripe. The Taycan badging in bold is right below this stripe.

Inside its cabin, customers will get plenty of screens reducing the number of buttons. These include the instrument cluster, infotainment system, centre console, and even an option for the passenger.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the Indian market as the Porsche Taycan, an all-electric offering, is globally available in multiple configurations, namely the 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S.

This all-electric Porsche Taycan is expected to be priced around Rs 2 crore, ex-showroom, and it will rival the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Jaguar i-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC, etc.