    India-bound Porsche Taycan — What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    533 Views
    Introduction

    Porsche globally has sold 20,000 units of the Taycan Electric to date. Now, the carmaker has announced the Taycan’s arrival for the Indian market and is gearing up to launch the all-electric four-door car in our country next month. Here's all that we can expect.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    The electric car follows the four-door coupe-like design as with the Panamera. Its exterior appearance and styling are in line with the Mission E concept from 2015. The Taycan measures 4,963mm in length, 2,144mm in width, and 1,378mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,900mm. Some of the car's USPs remain to be the four DRL elements in the headlamp and a rear LED bar, while the vehicle rides on 21-inch alloy wheels.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    Inside, the Taycan comes with a freestanding curved digital instrument cluster. What catches your attention is a full screen in the central console. It makes for a de-cluttered look as it replaces most buttons from the old car. Then, there's a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit system and even an optional screen for the passenger.

    Dashboard

    Powertrain

    This Taycan might become the most powerful EV on sale in India upon launch. It comes powered by two electric motors — one for each axle. The Turbo variant is rated at 671bhp of power and 850Nm of torque. It has a maximum range of 450km on a single charge. On the other hand, the Turbo S variant packs 751bhp and a humongous 1,050Nm of torque. It can cover 412km on a single charge. Apart from these, with a 93.4 kWh battery pack, Porsche also introduced an entry-level variant with a 79.2 kWh battery and a single electric motor earlier this year.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Timeline and Price

    We were expecting Porsche to bring in the Taycan last year, but the Coronavirus pandemic must have delayed the plans. Nevertheless, the Porsche Taycan India launch will now be on November 12. Since it will be a CBU import, we can expect prices to start north of Rs 2 crore. The electric Porsche will then join its sibling, the Audi e-tron, in the Indian market, along with the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace.

    Porsche Taycan Image
    Porsche Taycan
    ₹ 2.00 - 4.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Porsche Taycan Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Porsche Taycan Right Front Three Quarter

    Popular Videos

