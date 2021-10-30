Mahindra XUV700 official deliveries begin; first Gold Edition handed over to Sumit Antil

- Mahindra plans to deliver 14,000 units by 14 January, 2021

- Gold Edition gets cosmetic highlights

Mahindra and Mahindra officially begins the deliveries of the XUV700 today. Along with the commencement of deliveries, the Indian carmaker has handed over a special version of the SUV christened as the ‘Gold Edition’ to Sumit Antil, who recently won a gold medal in the Javelin Throw at the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

The highlights of the Gold Edition include golden inserts on the vertical slats of the front grille along with the new brand logo painted in Satin Gold colour. Similar highlights continue for the rear logo along with the ’68.55’ golden lettering on the tailgate. Inside, the soft-touch portion on the beige dashboard along with the seats is further enhanced with golden stitching. The Gold Edition is painted in Midnight Black exterior hue.

Mahindra recently announced that it plans to deliver 14,000 units of the XUV700 by 14 January, 2021. The three-row SUV can be had in broadly divided four variants, two engine options, and five exterior shades, details of which can be read here.

The feature highlights of the XUV700 are LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and connectivity options, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, six/seven-seat layout, ADAS features, leatherette upholstery, flush-fitting door handles, seven airbags, and AdrenoX connected car tech. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.